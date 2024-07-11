BEACH TENNIS: Four representatives of the FCBT present at the French championships in Palavas-les-Flots | FAXINFO

Four members of Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis will represent the island of Saint-Martin during the French championships scheduled for August 21 to 24 in Palavas-les-Flots.

For the 2nd consecutive year, the seaside resort of Palavas-les-Flots will host the French Beach Tennis Championships, a flagship event for all amateurs and professionals of this dynamic and booming sport.

Four players from Saint-Martin will travel to Occitanie. These are Laurence Delaporte and Sabrina Goubard, champions of Guadeloupe Double Ladies (+45 years), Ingrid Testa, vice-champion of Guadeloupe Double Ladies (+ 45 years) who will be associated with Marie-Pierre Grimaldi representing Saint-Barth.

For his part, Jules Lamort, champion of Guadeloupe (U14) will play alongside Jonas Cappelaere, player from Guadeloupe.

The presentation having been made, let us wish in advance a great sporting adventure to our representatives of the “Friendly Island”! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-quatre-representants-du-fcbt-presents-aux-championnats-de-france-a-palavas-les-flots/