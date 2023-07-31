BEACH TENNIS: The Kakao Beach Club to conquer the metropolis | FAXINFO

Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel, two young Saint-Martin players from the Kakao Beach Club, brilliantly started their sports summer tour as part of the second edition of the Summer Beach Tennis Tour FFT organized by the French Tennis Federation which takes place from July 5 to August 13.

Proudly representing the Kakao Beach Club, the two Charlottes won the Dinard tournament which was held from July 20 to 23 on the lock beach in Brittany, in the U18 category. The Summer Beach Tennis Tour FFT aims to promote the sports discipline of Beach Tennis to the general public, a discipline which already has more than 37.000 practitioners in France and many followers in our territory. The event has become essential for players before meeting at the French championships in Palavas at the end of August 2023.

Next steps for the two racket champions who will wear the colors of Saint-Martin and their club, Royan and Pornichet. Good luck to them! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-kakao-beach-club-a-la-conquete-de-la-metropole/