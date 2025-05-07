Bharatanatyam Traditional Dance Gala 2025: Another Success | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the Belair Community Center, located at the entrance to Philipsburg, hosted the highly anticipated annual Bharatanatyam Dance and Carnatic Music Gala. Under the direction of Aparna Samaga, founder of the Naatya Arts Center, the students presented a captivating performance of dance and song, acclaimed by a captivated audience.

The event, dubbed 'SAMARPAN-2025', aimed to raise public awareness of Indian artistic traditions in St. Maarten while encouraging young people to learn these art forms. For two hours, nearly fifty students, aged 4 to 18, magnificently embodied the teachings of Bharatanatyam. Trained by dance teacher and specialist in Indian tradition, Aparna Samaga, and her collaborator, Inessa Careto, the young dancers presented a performance rich in emotion and symbolism.

Bharatanatyam is more than just dance: it allows students to delve into mythology, explore the spiritual dimension of art, and embrace Indian values. It harmoniously blends body and mind, emotions and intellect, offering a complete experience.

Aparna Samaga took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Clara Reyes, Head of the Arts and Culture Department in St. Maarten. She paid tribute to her invaluable support from the very beginning, 18 years ago, when the Naatya Arts Center Foundation was established with the mission of preserving the rich Indian culture.

In her closing speech, Clara Reyes congratulated Aparna Samaga for her unwavering commitment and the magnificent results achieved through her dance and art school in St. Maarten.

Naatya Arts Center is a non-profit organization run by Aparna Samaga, a classically trained Bharatanatyam dancer. This center was established to preserve and promote the rich Indian culture in a foreign land. NAC offers training in the classical art form of Bharatanatyam.

