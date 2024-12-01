BLUE ECONOMY: Saint-Martin obtains the France Station Nautique label | FAXINFO

While in Paris, President Louis Mussington officially received the France Station Nautique Niveau 2 label, a national distinction recognizing destinations offering quality nautical services.

This label strengthens Saint-Martin's position as a leading destination for water sports and leisure, while promoting a sustainable blue economy. With this recognition, the territory highlights its maritime assets while ensuring the harmonious development of its nautical infrastructure. "This label reflects our desire for excellence and innovation in partnership with our local stakeholders," said the president. This labeling is a key step in attracting an international clientele and strengthening Saint-Martin's influence in the field of nautical activities. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-bleue-saint-martin-obtient-le-label-france-station-nautique/