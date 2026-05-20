BOPP Registration Officially Opens for the 28th Annual Edition of the Program | Government of Sint Maarten

​-Department of Youth Encourages Youth Registration and Calls on the Private Sector to Support

​Workforce Development and Meaningful Youth Participation

The Department of Youth is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the 28th Annual Edition of the Business Outreach & Placement Program (BOPP).

For nearly three decades, BOPP has continued to provide youth on Sint Maarten with valuable opportunities to gain practical work experience, strengthen their professional skills, and prepare for future career pathways through placements within both the public and private sectors. Over the years, the program has also evolved into an important platform for youth engagement and youth participation by empowering youth to actively contribute within professional environments, build confidence, share innovative ideas, and become more meaningfully involved in national development.

The 2026 BOPP Program is scheduled to run from July 6th to July 31st, 2026 and is open to students between the ages of 16 and 24 years old. Eligible applicants include High School Form 3 and Form 4 students, as well as students currently pursuing their first year of tertiary-level education. In this regard, the Department of Youth is encouraging interested students to register as soon as possible, as spaces are limited and registration will close once the program reaches full capacity.

Through BOPP, participants are exposed to professional working environments while developing essential workplace skills such as communication, teamwork, responsibility, punctuality, and professionalism. Additionally, the program serves as an important bridge between education and the labour market, helping youth gain early career exposure, practical experience, and opportunities to contribute their perspectives and talents within various sectors of society.

In alignment with the Department’s continued commitment to youth development, youth engagement, and meaningful youth participation, BOPP remains one of Sint Maarten’s longest-running initiatives dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering youth.

In this regard, the Department of Youth is also making a strong appeal to the private sector, businesses, and organizations across Sint Maarten to partner with the program by offering placement opportunities for participating youth.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/BOPP-Registration-Officially-Opens-for-the-28th-Annual-Edition-of-the-Program.aspx