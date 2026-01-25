Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary Featured in Diplomat Magazine “A Bridge between the Kingdom and the Caribbean” | Government of Sint Maarten

The ‘Diplomat Magazine’ was founded in June 2013 by heads of diplomatic missions of Nicaragua, Bolivia, Canada, Vietnam, Malta, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

It is the first diplomatic magazine in the Netherland’s history, published by and for diplomats in collaboration with experts in international relations and diplomacy, the academia and dedicated volunteers from the Netherlands and overseas according to the publishers.

The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary Sint Maarten was featured in the December 2025 edition represented by Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell. Minister Arrindell was featured in the ‘Diplomat VIP’ section of the publication.

The feature entitled, ‘Sint Maarten: A Bridge between the Kingdom and the Caribbean,’ described how Sint Maarten embodies a unique bridge between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the wider Caribbean and Latin American region.

As the world faces complex challenges, Sint Maarten firmly believes that true progress must be rooted in three key pillars: education, culture, and sustainability — the guiding principles of the island’s vision for the future.

The feature delved into tourism with purpose; innovation and regional collaboration; and diplomacy at work.

Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell expressed her sincere gratitude and pleasure for the invitation to be featured in the December 2025 edition of Diplomat Magazine.

Being highlighted in the prestigious ‘Diplomat VIP’ section is a significant honor, particularly given the magazine’s unique history as the first publication in the Netherlands founded by and for the diplomatic community.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to contribute to a platform that fosters such a high level of discourse between international relations experts etc., viewing it as an ideal venue to showcase the interests and cultural identity of Sint Maarten.

For Minister Arrindell, this feature represented more than a personal milestone; it served as a strategic gateway to strengthen the visibility of Sint Maarten within the European and international diplomatic circles.

By participating in this edition, the Minister underscored the Cabinet’s commitment to proactive diplomacy, sharing Sint Maarten’s vision with a global audience and reinforcing the strong ties that bind the island to its partners in the Netherlands and beyond.

The ‘Diplomat Magazine’ falls under the Stichting Diplomat Magazine, a non-profit Dutch foundation in The Hague, the Netherlands with a web presence at: www.diplomatmagazine.eu​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Cabinet-Minister-Plenipotentiary-Featured-in-Diplomat-Magazine-“A-Bridge-between-the-Kingdom-and-the-Caribbean.aspx