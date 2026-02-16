CARNIVAL 2026 VENDING APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN (PHILIPSBURG) | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT) hereby informs the public that applications for Carnival 2026 vending in Philipsburg are officially open as of Monday, February 16th, 2026.

Booth Placement

For the 2026 Carnival season, vending booths will be permitted only along the designated stretch between Ketty’s Kitchen and Fat Boy Jimmy’s Grill.

Please be advised that food trucks will not be permitted to operate along W.J. Walter Nisbeth Road (from GEBE onward) this year.

Application Collection

Applications can be downloaded online (see below) or collected in person at the Department of Economic Licenses’ Service Desk (window B), Government Administration Building during the following hours:

​Daily: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Collection period: February 16th through February 23rd, 2026

Submission Deadline

Completed applications must be returned in person no later than:

Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 12:00 PM (noon).

Applications must be fully completed at the time of submission. Late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. After 12:00 PM on February 24th, 2026, no further applications will be received.

Please note:

Applications cannot/must not be submitted through the Economic Licenses online portal. Any applications submitted online will not be considered.

The Ministry encourages all interested vendors to apply early and adhere strictly to the established timeline and application guidelines to ensure a safe, orderly, and successful Carnival season for all.

Application Form – Carnival 2026 – Final.pdf

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CARNIVAL-2026-VENDING-APPLICATIONS-NOW-OPEN-(PHILIPSBURG).aspx