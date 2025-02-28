CARPHA: Avian Flu ‘Bird Flu’ Risk to the Caribbean Low | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is closely monitoring all developments related to Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as ‘bird flu.’

CPS is in contact with regional and international public health partners as bird flu remains a significant concern due to its impact on both animal and human health. The virus has is present in a number of countries around the world.

Human infections remain relatively rare, however, there have been a number of cases in the Americas that have been linked to livestock and poultry, and persons in these sectors are called upon to pay relative attention to their livestock and poultry.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says that the risk of Avian Influenza ‘bird flu’ transmission remains low due to the

rarity of person-to-person spread. H5N1 has not been detected in birds or humans in the Caribbean; however, there is a heightened risk of infection in cattle and poultry from exposure to infected migratory birds and the illegal bird trade.

This risk is particularly relevant to individuals working closely with animals or on farms. Since 2022, the virus has been circulating in wild birds, poultry, and some mammals in North America. Bird flu emerged back in 1997.

Although the general risk from wild birds is low, hunters and those handling or preparing wild birds may be at increased risk, CARPHA adds.

CARPHA Member States have been requested to remain vigilant for cases of bird flu among individuals with occupational exposure to animals or those traveling from affected areas.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CARPHA-Avian-Flu-Bird-Flu-Risk-to-the-Caribbean-Low.aspx