Celebrating Connection, Purpose, and Joy: through the Senior Connect Display of Services and activities 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Department of Social Development, Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labour, proudly invites our senior community, caregivers, family, friends and the community at large to attend Senior Connect – Display of Services for Seniors, taking place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Government Building Parking Lot from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Senior Connect is more than an event — it is a celebration of life, experience, wisdom, and community. It is a space created to remind seniors that they remain valued, vibrant, and essential members of society. The initiative is designed to inspire seniors to stay engaged, informed, active, and socially connected while discovering the many services and opportunities available to support their well-being.

The event will bring together a diverse range of service providers offering information on healthcare, social support, recreational activities, financial guidance, and community services. Seniors will have the opportunity to speak directly with organizations that are committed to supporting them in maintaining independence, dignity, and quality of life.

Beyond information and resources, Senior Connect embraces the importance of human connection. Seniors will have opportunities to reconnect with friends, meet new people, and build meaningful relationships within a warm and welcoming environment.

A special highlight of the event is the opportunity for seniors to explore volunteerism. Many seniors possess valuable life experience, talents, and wisdom that can positively impact the community. By signing up for volunteer opportunities, seniors can continue to share their gifts, rediscover purpose, and remain actively involved in shaping their community.

Senior Connect will also focus on the joy of movement, laughter, and play. The event will feature engaging games, light exercise activities, and uplifting music that encourages seniors to dance, relax, and enjoy themselves. These activities are carefully included to promote physical wellness, emotional well-being, and social interaction.

This initiative recognizes that healthy ageing is not only about access to services, but also about nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. It encourages seniors to connect with organizations that can support them, reconnect with themselves through wellness and recreation, and connect with peers through shared joy and experiences.

The Department of Social Development encourages seniors, caregivers, families, and the wider community to come out and celebrate the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of the senior population at this free and uplifting community event.

For additional information, persons may contact the Department of Social Development.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Celebrating-Connection-Purpose-and-Joy-through-the-Senior-Connect-Display-of-Services-and-activities-2026.aspx