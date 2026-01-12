Cervical Health Awareness. Cervical Cancer is Preventable | Government of Sint Maarten

Cervical cancer is a preventable cancer. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

It is almost exclusively caused by long-lasting infection with high-risk types of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

While the body’s immune system typically clears HPV infections on its own, persistent infections can cause cervical cells to undergo abnormal changes over many years, eventually leading to the formation of a tumor.

This disease primarily impacts women and individuals with a cervix, most frequently those between the ages of 30 and 50, though the risk remains present throughout a person’s life if they have not been vaccinated or screened regularly.

As part of its Annual Health Observances Calendar (HOC), the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) is profiling cervical health for the month of January.

The most effective preventive measures against cervical cancer are the HPV vaccine and regular clinical screenings. The HPV vaccine is highly effective at preventing the specific viral strains that cause the majority of cervical cancers and is most beneficial when administered during adolescence, before any exposure to the virus occurs.

For adults, regular screenings such as the Pap test (which looks for precancerous cell changes) and the HPV test (which looks for the virus itself) are essential for early detection.

When precancerous changes are found early, they can be treated before they ever develop into cancer.

Additionally, practicing safe sex and avoiding smoking—which can weaken the immune system’s ability to fight HPV—further reduce the risk of developing the disease.

CPS advises women who need additional information to contact their physician.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Cervical-Health-Awareness–Cervical-Cancer-is-Preventable.aspx