CHARLIE HEBDO: 10 years later, a tribute to unwavering freedom | FAXINFO

On January 7, 2015, the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo was the target of a terrorist attack of unprecedented violence. Twelve lives were taken, including five iconic cartoonists, figures of freedom of expression. This act, committed in the name of religious fundamentalism, shook the entire country, causing a global shockwave.

In the days that followed, France rose up en masse to defend the values ​​of tolerance and living together. On January 11, 2015, a human tide, more than four million strong, marched in the streets, brandishing the now universal slogan: "I am Charlie." These gatherings symbolized a clear rejection of terrorism and a solemn affirmation of freedom of expression.

Ten years later, Charlie Hebdo continues to exist, true to its irreverent spirit. On the occasion of this tragic anniversary, the weekly publishes a special 32-page issue this Tuesday, January 7. Entitled "Increvable!", this issue presents caricatures from an international competition on the theme #RireDeDieu. The stated goal: to denounce the influence of religions on society and reaffirm the importance of the right to satire, the cornerstone of democracy. This anniversary is much more than a simple tribute. It invites reflection on the fragility of fundamental freedoms and on the need, even today, to defend freedom of expression and freedom of the press in the face of all threats._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/charlie-hebdo-10-ans-apres-lhommage-a-une-liberte-inebranlable/