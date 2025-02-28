Children’s Carnival Parade: the little ones parade in style through the streets of Marigot! | FAXINFO

The streets of Marigot vibrated last Sunday to the rhythm of the Carnival with the big children's parade, colorful event which enchanted the spectators. This first highlight of the 2025 edition brought together schools and associations, offering a dazzling and festive parade.

Hundreds of children, dressed in flamboyant costumes, paraded enthusiastically to the applause of a captivated audience. The creativity of teachers, parents and associations was fully expressed through meticulously crafted disguises and cheerful choreographies. Nine troops competed in dynamism and originality, embodying the spirit of the carnival.

The SXM Majorettes association kicked off the event with a magical production inspired by “ The Little Mermaid " In a completely different register, the association Rhythm & Groove electrified the crowd with his theme “Show Time”, immersing the audience in an atmosphere worthy of the greatest shows.

Elementary schools also shone with their imagination. The Clair St Maximin school shone the Rainbow with its troupe "Rainbow", while the Émile Choisy school took the spectators on a journey through the elements. At the Élie Gibbs school, the "Gardiens du Carnaval" caused a sensation, while the students of the Hervé Williams school took young and old into the futuristic world of "Interstellar, Children of the Stars". As for the Aline Hanson school, it charmed the audience with its young musicians in the colors of steel pan.

Middle and high school students were not left out: the students of Mont des Accords delivered a strong message on the protection of the biodiversity, while those from the Victor Hugo high school transported spectators into an enchanting world inspired by elven legends.

With two unforgettable parades last weekend, Carnival 2025 got off to a great start. And the party is far from over ! At dawn on March 1st, the legendary Jouvert Morning will set the streets alight, followed on March 2nd by the Grande Parade, an explosion of costumes and music. On March 4th, the Mardi Gras parade will liven up the afternoon before a festive evening at the carnival village in Galisbay. Finally, on March 5th, the Déboulé Noir et Blanc will close these festivities in a unique atmosphere. Carnival is in full swing, and the people of Saint-Martin are ready to celebrate it as it should be! _Vx

