Clara Reyes on her Retirement | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Clara Reyes on her retirement as Head of the Department of Culture. She became the Head of the Department in 2018 and concluded her day-to-day duties in December 2025, having utilized accrued vacation leave. Her official retirement takes effect in April 2026. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having made an indelible impact not only within the Ministry but on the cultural landscape of the island of Sint Maarten as a whole.

Throughout her many years of dedicated service, Ms. Reyes has worked tirelessly to preserve, promote, and elevate Sint Maarten’s cultural identity. Under her leadership, the Department of Culture strengthened its role in safeguarding the island’s heritage and traditions, while ensuring that culture remained visible, accessible, and celebrated by the wider community.

She played a pivotal role in raising the profile of St. Martin’s culture through the successful organization and coordination of numerous cultural events and national observances, including the National Day of Prayer, St. Martin Day, Flag Day, Constitution Day, Emancipation Day, and many others that have become staples on the national events calendar.

Recognizing that the contributions of our cultural heroes often went unrecognised, Ms. Reyes led the charge to develop the Sage Cultural Awards in 2022, an event that celebrates the cultural icons of St. Martin, their contributions to the cultural movement on the island, and their immeasurable lifetime dedication and commitment to the development, safeguarding and promotion of our culture, heritage and legacy. She also initiated and executed the Culture and Creative Industry Forum, which aims to stimulate greater cultural awareness through its four main components of heritage, arts, media, and creative services.

Ms. Reyes is widely regarded as a true national and cultural icon herself, as she consistently embodied the very essence of S’Maatin culture. Proudly adorned in her cultural attire, she has become a familiar and welcome presence wherever culture is celebrated, always serving as a living example of pride, authenticity, and respect for tradition. Her passion, commitment, and unwavering advocacy for culture have inspired colleagues and the wider community alike.

“Clara knows me as the one Member of Parliament who was, quite literally, present at every event to which she ever invited Parliament during her tenure as Head of the Department of Culture,” said Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Ms. Melissa Gumbs. “In fact, I

once joked with her back in 2020 that if I ever became Minister of ECYS, much of what she hoped to do and introduce would come to fruition. I am very proud and honoured to have worked with Clara during this first year in office, especially as our collaboration has yielded a renewed vision for our country’s special days. I wish her every success for wherever the future takes her, and she knows that she has a special place in St. Martin’s cultural landscape, now and always.”

The Department of Culture will continue to carry forward the legacy of Ms. Reyes, building upon the strong foundation she has established. While the department and the ministry will undoubtedly miss her presence, guidance, and passion dearly; her vision and values will remain deeply embedded in our work. During this transition period, Ms. Reyes remains available to provide guidance and support as needed to the department.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Clara-Reyes-on-her-Retirement.aspx