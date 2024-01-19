Clean St Martin: Cleaning operation this Sunday January 21 | FAXINFO

The Clean St Martin association is starting the new year by keeping good habits with the organization of its monthly cleaning mission this Sunday, January 21 in the morning on the beach of the Pinel pier.

For the 1st Clean Up of 2024, the meeting is set at 8:30 a.m. for the association's volunteers and people wishing to contribute to a clean territory. This Sunday, January 21, environment lovers will be active from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to clean the beach at the Pinel pier. The meeting place is located in the parking lot, perfect for parking cars. The attached map will help you better visualize the area to be cleaned. Little ones are invited to lend a hand to adults given the ease of access, no contraindication to report for children, who are more and more numerous in participating in the missions of the Clean St Martin association. To join the first Clean Up of 2024, bring a water bottle, the usual sun protection (cap, sun cream) and gloves if you have them. The association will make some available for those who come with bare hands, for safety reasons. The mission will end around 11:30 a.m. with a moment of conviviality and exchanges around refreshments and snacks offered by the Clean St Martin association. Meet at 8:30 a.m. this Sunday at the Pinel pier. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

Link to the Facebook event: https://vu.fr/wnWfN

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clean-st-martin-operation-nettoyage-ce-dimanche-21-janvier/