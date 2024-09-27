COMMUNITY / Provisional report of the Territorial Court of Auditors: reaction of President Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

Following an article published earlier this week by a Guadeloupean media outlet on the provisional report of the Territorial Chamber of Auditors (CTC) relating to the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its financial management, President Louis Mussington was keen to respond in a press release:

“I would reserve the right to come and comment in public on a provisional report from the Territorial Court of Auditors (CTC) which is circulating unofficially since the court itself has emphasised the provisional and confidential nature of this report.

I question the desire to cause harm on the part of the people who are circulating this preliminary report and I deeply regret that elements taken out of context and without possible contradiction were disclosed by a Guadeloupean media outlet even though the document was not distributed by the CTC.

This haste in no way respects the confidential nature of the provisional document and therefore distorts the public's assessment. Indeed, a provisional report is by definition an unfinished document which contains only part of the information and does not take into account the contradictory arguments put forward by the institution concerned.

Once integrated into the report, the detailed responses of the Community transmitted to the jurisdiction last July, will complement the work of the CTC which will be able, if it deems it necessary, to modify its recommendations and give its definitive character to the document. Only at that time will a relevant analysis on the period identified in the document (2019-2023) be able to be developed and commented on in the media.

When the court has officially published the final report, I will be fully prepared to express my views on the substance, comment on the CTC's analyses and recommendations and argue our political choices."

For now, President Mussington and his team remain focused on the many territorial priorities in the general interest of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/collectivite-rapport-provisoire-de-la-chambre-territoriale-des-comptes-reaction-du-president-louis-mussington/