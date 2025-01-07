Connected Seniors: Reducing the Digital Divide in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On January 24, the Association for Digital and Social Inclusion (ANIS) Saint-Martin, in partnership with Nature is the Key, is launching “Connecting Our Seniors”, a program of digital workshops aimed at the island’s seniors.

This initiative, essential in an increasingly digitalized world, aims to address the difficulties encountered by seniors when dealing with online procedures and to offer them concrete tools to manage their daily lives. The workshops, free and personalized, will be offered on two sites (Sandy Ground/Marigot and Quartier d'Orléans) and will be spread over eight modules, every Friday afternoon from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m., excluding school holidays. From basic computer use to mastering online administrative services, this educational course will allow participants to gain autonomy and strengthen their social ties through collaborative learning.

A socially inclusive project

Prioritizing isolated or vulnerable seniors, "Connecting Our Seniors" targets a vulnerable audience: people who are far removed from new technologies, exposed to rights disruptions or in a situation of social isolation. Supported by partners such as the CGSS of Guadeloupe and Orange Digital Center, the project mobilizes human and material resources to ensure its success. For ANIS Saint-Martin, which has been working for years for digital inclusion, this initiative marks a new step in reducing digital and social inequalities on the island. With places limited to 10 participants per workshop, interested seniors are invited to register quickly to benefit from this support. _VX

Info and registration: ANIS Saint-Martin: Tel +590 690 665893 – contact@anis-sxm.com / anis.sxm@gmail.com

Nature is the Key: +590 690 133594 – natureisthekey.sxm@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/seniors-connectes-reduire-la-fracture-numerique-a-saint-martin/