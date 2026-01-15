Consumer Prices Continue to Remain Stable in the 3rd Quarter of 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports a modest shift in consumer prices between the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2025. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 registered at 115.09, reflecting a 0.76% increase compared to Q2 2025 (CPI: 114.23).

When comparing Q3 2025 (115.09) to the same period in 2024 (113.82), an annual increase of 1.12% is observed. In addition, the average CPI across the first three (3) quarters of 2025 shows a moderate increase of 1.09% when compared to the same period in 2024.

These results indicate an overall environment of price stability, despite fluctuations across specific expenditure categories.

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q2 2025)​

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 0.76% compared to the previous quarter. The CPI shows that movements across the four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows:

• Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.53%, primarily due to declines in electricity. • Transport rose by 3.97%, driven by increases in fuels and lubricants for personal transport. • Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a modest 2.26% increase, impacted by higher

costs in social protection. • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.10%, with contributions from minor increases in vegetables.

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q3 2024)

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 1.12% compared to the same quarter of 2024. The CPI shows that movements across four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows:

• Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.29%, primarily due to declines in electricity, gas and other fuels, water tariffs, and maintenance and repair of the dwelling, which collectively contributed to the overall reduction in this category. • Transport rose by 5.43%, driven mainly by increases in transport services, strongly influenced by higher prices in passenger transport by air. • Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a moderate 3.80% increase, reflecting upward movements in life insurance. • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 2.31%, with notable price pressures observed in meat products.

The category increases in Q3 supported a mild rise in the overall CPI for this period.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Consumer-Prices-Continue-to-Remain-Stable-in-the-3rd-Quarter-of-2025.aspx