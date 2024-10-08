CONSUMPTION: Highlighting the Quality Price Shield | FAXINFO

The Quality Price Shield (BQP), in force in Saint-Martin since 2022, aims to guarantee affordable prices on a selection of essential products, at Super U and Petit Casino.

Set up to support the purchasing power of the overseas population, this system owes its deployment in the territory of Saint-Martin through an agreement between the State and the two supermarket chains. Since the end of last July, and for a period of one year, the population can access a basket of 65 products for €120 at Super U and 50 products for €100 at Petit Casino. This Saturday, October 5, a promotional action was held at the Super U of Hope Estate, where Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, and Gwenaëlle Rocher, director of the supermarket, presented this initiative. Taking the best-selling products in stores (food, baby, hygiene and cleaning products) and identifiable thanks to a red BQP sticker, the system is timely in a context where the food budget has increased sharply. Gwenaëlle Rocher insisted on the importance of this approach to support Saint-Martin consumers. The State undertakes to control the availability of the products concerned, ensuring that the price of the basket remains fixed, even if products must be replaced. The campaign with distribution of informative flyers to better publicize the Quality Price Shield was reinforced by the presence of two ACED agents mandated by the State. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/consommation-mise-en-lumiere-du-bouclier-qualite-prix/