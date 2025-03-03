Council of Ministers of Sint Maarten Briefed on Defense and Coast Guard Operations in the Caribbean | Government of Sint Maarten

The Council of Ministers of Sint Maarten received an in-depth briefing on Tuesday, February 25, regarding the vital roles and responsibilities of the Dutch Defense Forces and the Caribbean Coast Guard in the region. The briefing focused on the procedures for requesting assistance, deployment capabilities, and the operational strengths of both organizations in safeguarding Sint Maarten’s security and stability.

The meeting was particularly crucial for the newly appointed Council of Ministers, who took office in November 2024. Ensuring clarity on the roles that Defense and the Coast Guard play in crisis response, security operations, and emergency management is essential for the government’s preparedness and strategic planning.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating:

"Safety and security are the cornerstones of a resilient Sint Maarten. Our partnership with Defense and the Caribbean Coast Guard is not just about crisis response—it’s about proactive measures that protect our people, our borders, and our economic stability. This briefing has reinforced our commitment to strengthening these partnerships for the benefit of our nation."

During the discussions, officials explored how Defense and the Coast Guard can enhance their support for Sint Maarten, particularly in times of natural disasters, border protection, and law enforcement operations. Commodore Walter Hansen, Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean, reflected on the meeting’s success:

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to provide these briefings and greatly value the strong cooperation with the Sint Maarten government. By working together, we can effectively ensure safety and security for the people of Sint Maarten."

Prime Minister Mercelina reiterated that fostering strong ties with Kingdom partners is essential for Sint Maarten’s safety infrastructure.

"We are a small but strategic island, and collaboration with Defense and the Coast Guard ensures that we remain protected, prepared, and resilient in the face of any challenge. Today’s exchange of knowledge strengthens our nation’s security framework and our ability to respond swiftly when needed."

The session reaffirmed the ongoing commitment between the Government of Sint Maarten, the Kingdom’s Defense Forces, and the Caribbean Coast Guard to ensure a secure and stable future for the country.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Council-of-Ministers-of-Sint-Maarten-Briefed-on-Defense-and-Coast-Guard-Operations-in-the-Caribbean.aspx