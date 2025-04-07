COURT / Night of drunkenness, violence and racist insults: six months in prison | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the defendant appeared before the Saint-Martin court in connection with two similar cases. Already convicted five times, he now faces six years in prison for the charges against him.

"The police were called on November 16th for an altercation between you and your team leader. You admitted to causing chaos in the restaurant where you were head chef," the presiding judge began.

The defendant, FG, explained that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the events and very angry with his superior: “I worked a lot to earn only €1200 a month.

It was impossible to live in Saint-Barthélemy on that salary." Aged around twenty, FG admits to having a problem with alcohol: "I admit to losing control when I drink."

In this first case, he was fined €540. Two months later, on January 15, 2025, FG left a Saint-Martin nightclub in a drunken state. Returned by taxi, he ended up attacking the driver, passersby, and then the police officers who intervened.

In total, six victims are opposing FG in this case.

"You called one of them a 'Chintok' and others 'f***ing whites' before spitting on the police officers and threatening to kill them," the president said.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison, a €6 fine, €200 for public drunkenness and €50 for moral damages to one of the victims of racist abuse.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-nuit-divresse-violence-et-insultes-racistes-six-mois-de-prison-ferme/