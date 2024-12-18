COURT: One year in prison in favor of social reintegration | FAXINFO

In a context of precariousness in Saint-Martin, the vice-president of the court is counting on reinforced social monitoring to help a homeless prisoner to reintegrate.

Mc LU has been in pre-trial detention for a month for theft aggravated by damage and is a repeat offender. He appeared in court by videoconference at the Saint-Martin local court on Friday, December 13. On November 5, while looking for some money, Mc LU broke the windows of a vehicle before fleeing and being caught by the police. He tried to hide a knife in front of the police before being arrested. Homeless for 3 years, deprived of care and hungry, Mc LU says he leads a stable and structured life in prison: “It changed my life: I think like a civilian, I eat, I do sports and I draw.” It is based on his non-violent attitude and his difficult background strewn with addictions, the street and the lack of care that the deputy prosecutor suggests social support allowing him to get out of this situation sustainably and "to honor his human dignity". The defense lawyer continues in the same vein: "This social insecurity must affect us. This man must remain in prison where he will find daily support that he does not have outside". The vice-president then decides to sentence Mc LU to one year in prison followed by one year of reinforced probation with an obligation to seek care for 18 months. He will also be prohibited from carrying a weapon for 5 years and will have to reimburse the material damage caused. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-an-de-prison-en-faveur-de-la-reinsertion-sociale/