COURT: When an inappropriate gesture leads to a general fight | FAXINFO

Three drunken men come to blows to calm the ardor of an individual who is too insistent with women.

“He put his hand on a woman’s buttocks, I took him out of the bar and then there was a fight,” explained one of the defendants in court.

On June 20, 2022, three friends meet for a drink in a bar on the island. They clink glasses and move from bar to bar.

The protagonists being all very drunk, the evening soon ends in a brawl. A sadly common story on the island, as elsewhere, when alcohol flows freely.

Summoned to court last Thursday 23, EL, DP and JG.S, the three defendants, two of whom were present, recount the facts: “Everything was going well until a man, AR, approached my wife. I warned him, he moved away and continued with others. He ended up touching the buttocks of one of them,” recounts JG.S.

The defendant grabs the victim, AR, by the neck and takes him outside. It is difficult to reconstruct the sequence of events, but the images from the surveillance cameras show DP delivering the first blows to AR.

The three friends then embark on a score-settling and there is general excitement.

In his testimony, the second victim, DM, explained that he had left the bar and discovered the melee.

In turn, he says he was beaten up before fleeing the scene.

"They are not valiant knights, but these men wanted to defend a person who was the victim of sexual assault. Because, yes, a hand on the buttocks is sexual assault," the defense attorney argues.

The deputy public prosecutor will nevertheless suggest a 6-month suspended prison sentence for each of the defendants for aggravated violence while intoxicated and in a group.

The final decision of the president of the court will be made on March 6. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-quand-un-geste-deplace-conduit-a-une-bagarre-generale/