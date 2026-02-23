COVID is still in Circulation. Get Vaccinated. Call/Email for an Appointment | Government of Sint Maarten

​​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, says it has been six years since when the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm under international law declaring the outbreak of a new coronavirus diseases -later known as COVID-19- a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The PHEIC was declared over in May 2023.

Sint Maarten recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 17, 2020. While cases have drastically declined, CPS is reminding the community that COVID is still circulating.

COVID-19 is now one of the diseases routinely monitored on island by CPS. The department continues to execute health promotion and awareness, disease surveillance and vaccination programs.

The next COVID vaccination outreach is scheduled for Friday, February 27 at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg.

The CPS clinic is open for COVID vaccines for persons aged 12 and older from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Persons are requested to call or email for an appointment by calling 914 (option 4) or 542-1570, or via email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID) to your appointment.

The community is encouraged to stay up to date on local public health issues by monitoring CPS’ Facebook page (Collective Prevention Services). For any health information, the community can contact CPS at 914.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/COVID-is-still-in-Circulation–Get-Vaccinated–CallEmail-for-an-Appointment.aspx