CPS: April 7 is World Health Day. “Together for health. Stand with science” | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Tuesday, April 7, 2026, marks World Health Day (WHD) under the theme “Together for health. Stand with science.”

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) says the theme is about celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet. CPS wishes everybody in the Sint Maarten community a happy World Health Day.

This year the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) spotlight scientific achievements, One Health, and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action.

Governments, scientists, health workers, partners, and the public are being called upon to stand with science to protect lives, rebuild trust, and secure a healthier future for all.

Science serves everyone, and everywhere. WHO and its partners work around the clock to generate scientific knowledge on key health priorities from healthy diets to water, sanitation, vaccines and medicines, infections, chronic conditions and mental health, sharing evidence, strengthening countries’ research capacities and systems for more equitable access to health care.

According to the WHO, global health has improved substantially over the past 100 years – thanks to scientific innovations. The future will be shaped based on how we develop and practice science-led approaches for the health of all – not only humans, but also animals, plants, ecosystems and the entire planet – through the One Health approach.

Choose evidence. Trust facts. Support science-led health, for people, animals, and the planet.

To commemorate WHD, CPS has organized “The Lifestyle Shift Campaign,” that will take place on Tuesday April 7, and the public is invited to attend this free event.

It will be a healthy and engaging afternoon of group fitness activities starting at 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Vineyard Office Building, W.G. Buncamper Rd. #33 parking lot at the head of town. A number of vendors will also be on-site with wellness information/lifestyle tips, products, services, healthy snacks and hydration.

Participants can get additional information by emailing: cpshealthpromo@sintmaartengov.org or call +1 721 542-1570.

Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in a free health screening session that covers glucose, blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Be there to experience the shift you’ve always wanted. Gain firsthand exercise tips and health information that you can apply to your daily routine.

#KnowYourNumbers #yourhealthmatters

#YourHealthIsOurPriority #WHD2026​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-April-7-is-World-Health-Day-Together-for-health-Stand-with-science.aspx