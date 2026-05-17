CPS: Check Your Blood Pressure Regularly. Defeat the Silent Killer | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Sunday, May 17 marked World Hypertension Day (WHD) under the theme, “Controlling Hypertension Together: check your blood pressure regularly, defeat the silent killer.”

This year’s theme highlights a simple truth: knowing your blood pressure numbers and taking early action saves lives.

Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, and kidney disease, yet it can be detected easily and controlled through healthy living and appropriate medical care.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is joining the global community to raise awareness and encourage action against high blood pressure (hypertension)—often called “the silent killer” because it may have no symptoms while quietly damaging the heart, brain, kidneys, and blood vessels.

Many people only discover they have high blood pressure after a serious complication such as a stroke or heart event. CPS urges everyone to make blood pressure checks a routine part of life—just like checking weight or temperature.

CPS encourages adults to: Check blood pressure regularly, even if you feel well. Record your readings (date/time and results) and share them with a health professional. Seek care early if readings are repeatedly elevated.

Blood pressure targets can vary depending on age and medical history. A health professional can advise what is best for you.

Eat for a healthier blood pressure; reduce salt (sodium): limit salty snacks, instant noodles, processed meats, canned foods, and salty seasonings.

Choose more fresh foods: fruits, vegetables, beans, peas, lentils, and whole grains. Pick healthier fats: nuts, seeds, fish, and plant oils; limit deep-fried and highly processed foods.

Watch sugary drinks and excess sweets which can contribute to weight gain and metabolic risk. Be active most days of the week Regular physical activity strengthens the heart and improves circulation.

Aim for consistent movement: brisk walking, dancing, cycling, swimming, yard work—whatever is safe and sustainable. Start small if needed (even 10–15 minutes at a time) and build up gradually.

Maintain a healthy weight (or work toward it). Even modest weight loss can reduce blood pressure for people who are overweight. Focus on realistic steps—portion control, fewer sugary drinks, and more daily activity.

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol. Stop smoking and avoid secondhand smoke—tobacco damages blood vessels and increases cardiovascular risk. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation (or avoid it), as excess intake can raise blood pressure.

Manage stress and prioritize sleep. Chronic stress and poor sleep can contribute to elevated blood pressure.

On this World Hypertension Day, CPS calls on communities, employers, schools, faith-based groups, and families to work together to: Promote routine blood pressure checks; Support healthy food choices and physical activity; and encourage people diagnosed with hypertension to stay in care and follow treatment.

Hypertension can be prevented, detected, treated, and controlled. The first step is simple: check your blood pressure regularly by contacting your doctor.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Check-Your-Blood-Pressure-Regularly-Defeat-the-Silent-Killer.aspx