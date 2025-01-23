CPS Closed Monday & Tuesday January 27, 28 | Government of Sint Maarten

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the general public that the office at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg will be closed on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28.

The closure is related to a team training related to the Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)/Automated External Defibrillator (AED) program.

CPS will resume regular office hour services on Wednesday, January 29.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Closed-Monday-&-Tuesday-January-27,-28.aspx