CPS Congratulates Nurses on International Nurses Day. “Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care” | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), proudly joins the global community in recognizing International Nurses Day on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and extends heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated nurses who serve within the department and across Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin.

This year’s theme, set by the International Council of Nurses (ICN), is “Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.” The theme highlights the vital role nurses play not only in healthcare delivery but also in strengthening communities and supporting sustainable development.

Nurses are widely regarded as the backbone of the healthcare system, playing a critical role in patient care, health promotion, and disease prevention. Their work requires compassion, resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to improving the well-being of others. Whether in clinics, communities, or emergency settings, nurses remain at the forefront of safeguarding public health.

CPS commends its nursing staff for their diligence, professionalism, and dedication to service. Their contributions continue to positively impact the quality of life within the community, reflecting a deep sense of responsibility toward the welfare, safety, and recovery of patients. These qualities not only define the profession but also inspire future generations to pursue careers in nursing.

International Nurses Day is observed annually on May 12, marking the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, whose legacy laid the foundation for modern nursing practices. The day serves as an opportunity to honor nurses worldwide for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices.

CPS extends sincere gratitude to all nurses across both sides of the island—Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin—for their continued commitment to protecting and strengthening the health of the community. As aptly stated, “To do what nobody else will do, in a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; that is to be a nurse.”

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Congratulates-Nurses-on-International-Nurses-Day-Our-Nurses-Our-Future-The-economic-power-of-care.aspx