CPS COVID Vaccines Available for Adults and Children on February 27. Call for an Appointment | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg, is open for COVID vaccines by appointment only, and the next available date is February 17.

The CPS clinic is open for COVID vaccines for persons aged 12 and older on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Due to limited supply, CPS is requesting persons to call or email for an appointment by calling 914 (option 4) or 542-1570, or via email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID) when you have an appointment.

The COVID-19 virus has not disappeared. While the peak of the pandemic is in the past, the virus remains an active presence.

Routine prevention remains essential for public safety.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-COVID-Vaccines-Available-for-Adults-and-Children-on-February-27-Call-for-an-Appointment.aspx