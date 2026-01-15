CPS: Navigating Wellness in 2026: Experts Share Essential Strategies for Sustainable Health and Nutrition Goals | Government of Sint Maarten

It’s a new year – 2026 – and many set out their goals which also includes achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

As we step into the second half of the decade, the landscape of personal wellness is shifting from restrictive dieting toward long-term, sustainable health integration.

Every year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), as part of its annual health observances calendar, highlights and creates awareness about health matters.

For the month of January, CPS is profiling healthy weight and nutrition.

CPS would like to offer some tips designed to help individuals set realistic goals that prioritize both physical vitality and mental well-being.

The beginning of a new year often brings a surge of ambitious health resolutions that can be difficult to maintain. However, 2026 is being hailed as the year of "Functional Longevity."

Experts suggest that the most successful individuals are those who move away from "all-or-nothing" mentalities and instead focus on incremental habits.

The key nutrition and wellness tips for 2026 are: prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods where you focus on "adding" rather than "subtracting." Incorporate a wider variety of leafy greens, ancient grains, and lean proteins to support gut health and steady energy levels.

Hydration with intention. Beyond simple water intake, focus on maintaining electrolyte balance, especially for those with active lifestyles.

Mindful movement. Instead of grueling, unsustainable workout schedules, aim for 150 minutes of moderate activity per week that you actually enjoy, such as brisk walking, swimming, or functional strength training.

Rest as a pillar of health. Sleep hygiene is now recognized as being just as critical as diet. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep to regulate metabolic hormones and cognitive function.

The role of professional guidance. While self-motivation is vital, CPS emphasizes that the foundation of any health journey must

be built on professional medical advice. Individual health profiles vary wildly based on genetics, age, and pre-existing conditions.

The most important health goal anyone can set this year is to schedule an annual physical. Do It Yourself health can only take you so far.

Regular screenings and consultations with a primary care physician are essential to catch underlying issues early and to ensure that your nutritional or fitness changes are safe for your specific body chemistry.

CPS recommends that all individuals maintain a "Health Log" to share with their physicians, noting any significant changes in energy, mood, or physical performance.

Contact your family physician or CPS at 914 for more information on maintaining a healthy weight and the nutritional benefits for 2026.​

