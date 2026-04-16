CPS & Partners Urges Proactive Approach to Prevent STIs | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is calling on the community to take a proactive approach to prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) as part of its annual health observances for the month of April.

In collaboration with the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation and JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N., CPS is reinforcing safe health messages, particularly during the Carnival season.

CPS emphasizes that STIs are a real and present public health concern that can affect anyone. These infections do not discriminate, making it essential for individuals to stay informed and make responsible decisions regarding their sexual health. Education and awareness are key tools in preventing the spread of STIs within the community. Persons having multiple partners and not using condoms are putting themselves and their partners at risk.

Sexually Transmitted Infections are primarily spread through person-to-person sexual contact, especially during unprotected vaginal, anal, or oral sex.

Individuals who may have been exposed to an STI, or who have engaged in unprotected sex with a partner whose status is unknown, are strongly encouraged to consult their general practitioner and get tested.

There are more than 30 different sexually transmitted bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Some of the most common infections include gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, trichomoniasis, genital herpes, genital warts, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and hepatitis B. If left untreated, some STIs can lead to serious long-term health complications.

Practicing safer sex is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of infection. CPS advises the consistent and correct use of condoms—both male and female—as a key preventive measure. Making informed choices and taking responsibility for one’s health and that of one’s partner are essential steps in protecting against STIs.

CPS encourages residents to seek information, get tested, and know their status. For more information on STIs, individuals can contact their general practitioner or the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation.

The message is clear: enjoy life, stay informed, and take control of your health.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-&-Partners-Urges-Proactive-Approach-to-Prevent-STIs.aspx