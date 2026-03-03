CPS reminds persons to get their seasonal flu shot. The most effective intervention for community protection | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is recommending to persons to still get their seasonal flu shot.

Globally, there has been an increase in influenza activity since October 2025 and according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), some regions have seen an accelerated increase with activity levels higher than usual for this time of year. In the Americas Region, influenza positivity remains above 10 per cent in the Northern Hemisphere.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads very easily from person to person and can affect anybody in any age group.

The flu brings with it significant health risks, making the annual flu shot the single most effective intervention for community protection.

The vaccine works by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies against the most likely strains of the virus circulating that year.

By taking the flu shot, individuals protect themselves from severe illness and indirectly shields those who cannot be vaccinated, such as infants or those with severe allergies.

The importance of the flu shot is exponentially greater for seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or compromised immune systems.

For these vulnerable groups, catching the flu is not merely an inconvenience; it can rapidly lead to severe, life-threatening complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, or exacerbation of their existing chronic illnesses, often resulting in hospitalization or, tragically, death. The vaccine dramatically lowers the risk of these severe outcomes.

Check with your physician to see whether or not you are part of the high-risk group and be proactive. Get vaccinated and apply strict and consistent preventive measures to stop you from getting the flu.

CPS does not offer this vaccine to the community; however, persons can consult with their doctor and local pharmacist for the vaccine.

Persons who form part of high-risk groups include people who are more likely than others to develop severe disease, resulting in hospitalization or death, if they should be infected. They include: children aged six months to four years; the elderly 60-65 years of age; pregnant women (regardless of trimester must be discussed with physician); and immunosuppressed individuals or people with chronic medical conditions.

Front-line workers as well as health care workers who may be in contact with patients in these risk groups (personnel in nursing homes, senior citizen home, hospital, outpatient clinics and general practitioner/specialist practices), should get their flu vaccination.

Home care givers of persons with a very high risk for severe illness and mortality attributed to the flu should also get vaccinated.

Eat healthy foods, get a lot of exercise, and maintain a good sleep schedule which is usually eight hours.​

