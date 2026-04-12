CPS: Safe Food Practices Key to Preventing Gastroenteritis during Carnival 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – With vibrant celebrations of Carnival 2026 now underway, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), through Collective Prevention Services (CPS), is reminding vendors the public of the importance of safe food preparation and handling to prevent cases of gastroenteritis or other food-borne illnesses during the festive season.

With an abundance of food and beverages available from food kiosks, street vendors, booth holders, and home gatherings, CPS is urging residents and visitors alike to remain vigilant about food safety.

Gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, is commonly caused by viruses, bacteria, or foodborne toxins. Symptoms may include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, fever, and headaches. The most common signs are repeated episodes of vomiting and diarrhea within a 24-hour period.

Unsafe food handling poses a significant health risk, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with underlying medical conditions.

Gastroenteritis can spread easily when bacteria from contaminated hands, surfaces, or food is transferred to others. Poor hygiene practices, such as not washing hands after using the restroom, can lead to the contamination of utensils, food, and other commonly touched items.

CPS emphasizes the importance of proper hygiene practices to reduce the spread of illness. Members of the public are advised to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food.

Surfaces such as kitchen counters should be cleaned regularly and disinfected using appropriate solutions. Practicing good cough etiquette and maintaining overall cleanliness are also essential preventive measures.

Food handlers and consumers are also reminded to prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw and cooked foods separate, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and ensuring proper food storage.

Temperature control is critical—food should be kept out of the “danger zone” where bacteria can multiply rapidly. If food appears spoiled or has been exposed to improper temperatures, it should be discarded immediately.

Individuals diagnosed with gastroenteritis are advised to remain at home, follow medical guidance, and practice good hygiene to prevent spreading the illness to others. CPS encourages everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the community.

As Carnival 2026 gets underway, CPS calls on all residents and visitors to prioritize food safety and hygiene. By taking simple preventive steps, the community can help ensure a safe, healthy, and enjoyable festive season for all.

For more information call CPS at 542-1122, 542-1222, 542-1322 and 542-1570; or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Safe-Food-Practices-Key-to-Preventing-Gastroenteritis-during-Carnival-2026.aspx