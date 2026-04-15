CPS Urges Immediate Action Following Heavy Rainfall to Prevent Mosquito Breeding | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is urging residents to take immediate action following the heavy rainfall experienced on Tuesday, which significantly increases the risk of mosquito breeding across the island.

Health authorities warn that the combination of rainfall, warm temperatures, and urban conditions creates an ideal environment for the Aedes aegypti mosquito to breed.

This mosquito, which is commonly found in and around homes, lays eggs in stagnant water collected in everyday items such as buckets, tires, flowerpots, and clogged drains. CPS is therefore calling on the community to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to eliminate standing water.

Dengue fever can cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea, and rash. In more severe cases, it can lead to serious complications including bleeding and organ impairment. Chikungunya, while rarely fatal, is known to cause high fever and intense joint pain that can persist for weeks or even months, affecting daily activities and overall quality of life.

Residents are advised to remain alert for increased mosquito activity following the recent rainfall. CPS emphasizes that the most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is by eliminating breeding sites.

Households are encouraged to inspect their surroundings regularly, especially after rain, and to empty or remove any containers holding water. The use of insect repellent, proper window screening, and protective clothing is also recommended to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

CPS is calling on the Sint Maarten community to take collective responsibility in protecting public health. Simple actions taken at the household level can have a significant impact in reducing mosquito populations and preventing the spread of disease.

To report mosquito breeding concerns or to request assistance, residents can contact CPS Vector Control at +1 (721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914. The team can also be reached via email at vector-control@sintmaartengov.org

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Urges-Immediate-Action-Following-Heavy-Rainfall-to-Prevent-Mosquito-Breeding.aspx