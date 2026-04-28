CPS Urges Public to Stay Hydrated and Protect Yourself from the Sun during Carnival 2026 Parades | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), is advising residents and visitors to take proactive measures to prevent dehydration and protect themselves from excessive sun exposure during Carnival 2026.

With many events taking place outdoors, including parades and shows, the public is encouraged to stay hydrated and practice sun safety throughout the celebrations.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, disrupting the balance of essential minerals and affecting normal bodily functions. Warm weather, physical activity, and prolonged exposure to the sun increase the risk of dehydration.

CPS is urging the community to drink plenty of water before, during, and after attending Carnival activities, especially when spending long hours outdoors.

Water plays a vital role in maintaining overall health, making up more than two-thirds of the human body. It supports digestion, regulates body temperature, flushes out toxins, and keeps the body functioning efficiently.

Early signs of dehydration include thirst, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, dark-colored urine, and reduced urination. If not addressed, dehydration can become serious and may require medical attention.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to dehydration, including infants, young children, older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, and persons engaging in prolonged physical activity.

CPS advises parents and caregivers to pay special attention to children, ensuring they drink enough fluids and take breaks from the sun.

In addition to staying hydrated, CPS is emphasizing the importance of sun protection during outdoor events. Residents are encouraged to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses to shield themselves from direct sunlight.

The use of sunscreen with a high SPF is strongly recommended, with reapplication every two hours, especially after sweating. Whenever possible, individuals should seek shade and limit direct sun exposure during peak hours.

CPS reminds the public that prevention is key to enjoying a safe and healthy Carnival season. If you or your child show signs of dehydration or heat-related illness, consult a healthcare provider promptly.

By staying hydrated and protecting yourself from the sun, you can fully enjoy the festivities while safeguarding your health.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Urges-Public-to-Stay-Hydrated-and-Protect-Yourself-from-the-Sun-during-Carnival-2026-Parades.aspx