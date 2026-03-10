Cultural-Education Cooperation Emerges following Introductory Meeting with Kosovo Ambassador | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – An introductory meeting earlier this year between Her Excellency the Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell and H.E. Dren Doli, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has resulted in a positive cultural and educational opportunity for a student from Sint Maarten.

As a direct outcome of the diplomatic engagement earlier in the year, the Sint Maarten Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) will coordinate along with the cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary to facilitate the participation of a student in the University of Prishtina program, “Learn Together. Experience Prishtina. Build Connections.”

The University of Prishtina 26th edition of the Prishtina International Summer University (PISU) 2026, is an incredible opportunity to enhance a student’s academic potential and broaden their horizons by engaging in 19 diverse courses delivered by renowned international experts. The two-week program runs from July 6 – 17, 2026 in Prishtina.

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “I am very pleased that our continued diplomatic engagement has resulted in this meaningful scholarship opportunity for a student of Sint Maarten.

“Initiatives such as these demonstrate the real value of international cooperation, opening doors for our young people to gain global exposure, expand their academic horizons, and build lasting cross-cultural connections. It is through partnerships like these that we continue to create pathways for the people and students of Sint Maarten to access opportunities beyond our shores.”

PISU offers more than just academic learning—it’s a chance to be part of an innovative community that values individuals as contributors and co-creators in shaping new meanings and cultural identities.

Whether you are from Kosovo or anywhere around the world, this program is designed to foster academic and cultural exchange, bringing together students and professors from across four continents.

Alongside enriching courses that cover a variety of academic fields, the student will also have the opportunity to enjoy excursions, cultural programs, and extracurricular activities that showcase the beauty of Kosovo and its vibrant culture.

Prior to the establishment of Kosovo as an independent state, the University of Prishtina was initially enacted by the Social Autonomous Province of Kosova on 18 November 1969, which provided a legal status and mandate of the institution as a degree awarding body.

In 2003, during the Balkans post-conflict period, reforms were solicited through a new strategy for higher education policy, which resulted in the adoption of the University Statute in 2004.

Presently, the University of Prishtina comprises fourteen faculties: Faculty of Philosophy; Mathematics and Natural Sciences; Philology; Law; Economics; Civil Engineering and Architecture; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Medicine; Arts; Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine; Sports Sciences; Education; and Architecture.

The minister was invited and attended the 18th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kosovo in February which served as a meaningful platform for dialogue and cooperation, reinforcing the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement.

The Government of Sint Maarten views this educational exchange as a valuable step in strengthening international partnerships while creating new opportunities for the nation’s students and professionals.​

