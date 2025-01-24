CULTURE: Launch of a book on traditional games and toys of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This Saturday, January 25, Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans will host the launch of Homemade Games & Toys of St. Martin, a unique work by Celeste Rollin Beauperthuy. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, offering attendees a complimentary copy of the book and the opportunity to meet the author for a book signing.

This book unveils the games and toys created by children in St. Martin in the 1940s and 1950s, a time when ingenuity made up for a lack of resources. Using simple materials like wood or cashew nuts, children created unique objects that demonstrated remarkable creativity. With detailed descriptions and illustrations, Homemade Games & Toys of St. Martin explores more than 20 handmade games, toys and musical instruments. It also offers mementos and stories from the author, providing valuable insight into daily life at the time. In partnership with the Vie Associative et la Politique de la ville, printed copies will be distributed to local schools. The book is also available as a free download at lesfruitsdemer.com _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-lancement-dun-livre-sur-les-jeux-et-jouets-traditionnels-de-saint-martin/