Cycling / Nissan Grand Prix: a memorable day for young cyclists at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

On Sunday May 26, the Sandy Ground Cycling Club celebrated Mother's Day in an exceptional way by organizing the Nissan Grand Prix at Sandy Ground.

The event, dedicated to young cyclists from cycling schools (U7 to U15), allowed the children to offer a memorable victory to their mothers. The day was crowned with success and saw a remarkable influx of mothers who came to applaud the budding champions.

The commitment and dedication of Raymond Vialenc, manager of the Saint Martin Cars dealership, partner of the event, were essential for the success of this day, illustrating the importance of collaboration between local associations and businesses for the promotion of sport and community._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-grand-prix-nissan-une-journee-memorable-pour-les-jeunes-cyclistes-a-sandy-ground/