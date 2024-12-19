CYCLONE CHIDO – MAYOTTE / Action and solidarity: responding to the humanitarian emergency | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, through its president Louis Mussington and the territorial council, expresses its support for the Mahorais hit by cyclone Chido on December 14.

“All levers of action must be mobilized to help the Mahorais”: in this spirit of solidarity, Louis Mussington expresses his compassion towards Mayotte and assures his counterpart, Ben Issa Ousseni, of the effective support of Saint-Martin. The latter will soon result in concrete aid from the Collectivity.

State of exceptional natural disaster

François-Noël Buffet, Minister for Overseas Territories, activated the state of exceptional natural disaster for Mayotte on Wednesday. This unprecedented measure, designed for the overseas territories, allows for a rapid response thanks to the presumption of force majeure and the suspension of administrative deadlines. Activated for one renewable month, it facilitates interventions and accelerates the reconstruction of vital services. Precarious habitats destroyed, a provisional toll of 31 dead and 1400 injured, and bodies still not counted underline the scale of the crisis.

The President of the Republic on site

Arriving by plane in Mayotte yesterday with four tons of food and health aid, Emmanuel Macron announced actions to address the crisis. Freezing the price of consumer products, 10000 cholera vaccines prepositioned to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic, a civil sea bridge with Reunion to deliver 200 containers of water and food, so much aid that the territory needs to begin its reconstruction._VX

Mayotte Emergency – to make a donation: https://donner.croix-rouge.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclone-chido-mayotte-action-et-solidarite-repondre-a-lurgence-humanitaire/