Department of Social Services Demystifies Operations at Successful NPower Academy Workshop | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – In a move toward radical transparency and community empowerment, the Department of Social Services recently hosted a landmark workshop titled “The Department of Social Services: Who We Are & What We Do – Supporting Communities Through Accountability.” Led by Division Head drs. Peggy-Ann Richardson, the session was held on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Foresee Office. The event served as a critical bridge between the government and the non-profit sector, aiming to clarify the procedures, criteria, and services available to the citizens of Sint Maarten.

Key Insights and Operational Framework

The presentation provided an in-depth look at the Department’s structured approach to social welfare. Attendees were guided through the core pillars of the Department’s mandate, including:

​ Financial Assistance : A detailed breakdown of the eligibility criteria for social assistance, ensuring NGOs can better vet and refer clients in need.

: A detailed breakdown of the eligibility criteria for social assistance, ensuring NGOs can better vet and refer clients in need. Medical Assistance : Information on the Medical Insurance ( PPK) system, clarifying who qualifies for government-sponsored healthcare coverage.

: Information on the Medical Insurance ( PPK) system, clarifying who qualifies for government-sponsored healthcare coverage. Crisis Intervention: Strategies for immediate community support and the importance of data-driven accountability in managing social safety nets.

"We believe that understanding our role helps strengthen collaboration with organizations and improves the way we serve our community," stated drs. Richardson during the session.

High Praise and Community Feedback

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting that the session provided "much-needed information that is not always readily available." Key highlights from the attendee evaluations included:

​Improved Client Advocacy : Attendees reported feeling better equipped to explain Social Services procedures and criteria to their clients.

: Attendees reported feeling better equipped to explain Social Services procedures and criteria to their clients. Operational Clarity : Participants gained a deeper understanding of the SZV Portal (MySZV) and how to help beneficiaries access government benefits.

: Participants gained a deeper understanding of the SZV Portal (MySZV) and how to help beneficiaries access government benefits. A Call for Continuity: Multiple attendees requested follow-up workshops, describing the presentation as "engaging," "very informative," and "a step toward building a stronger Sint Maarten."

Commitment to Accountability

One participant remarked, "Better services are what is needed, and this presentation gave just that." This sentiment echoes the Department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and continuous engagement with the community.

The Division of Labor Affairs and Social Services remains dedicated to these informational sessions, acknowledging that a well-informed community partner is the Department’s greatest asset in providing effective social safety nets.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Department-of-Social-Services-Demystifies-Operations-at-Successful-NPower-Academy-Workshop.aspx