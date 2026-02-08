Department of Youth Advances 2026 Strategic Activities | Government of Sint Maarten

-Focus on strengthening communities through parental and private sector involvement in youth development

The Department of Youth, under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, is actively advancing its 2026 strategic activities aimed at youth development, children’s rights awareness and positive parenting support across Sint Maarten.

As part of its ongoing work, the Department is implementing a series of community events designed to raise awareness of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and to actively engage families as part of a wider, integrated campaign strategy. These activities aim to increase public knowledge, encourage meaningful dialogue and strengthen community involvement around children’s rights and responsibilities.

A central component of the Department’s awareness campaign is the rollout of weekly children’s rights radio quizzes, offering participants the opportunity to win prizes while engaging in an interactive and educational format. These quizzes are designed to reach listeners of all ages and to bring children’s rights education directly into homes, while encouraging national participation and increasing understanding of relevant government policies and programs.

These efforts will be further supported through radio interviews and strategic partnerships with schools, churches, and the private sector.

Recognizing families as the backbone of a strong and resilient community, the Department of Youth encourages private sector organizations to promote family-friendly work environments, contributing to healthier households and safer communities.

In parallel with its awareness initiatives, the Department of Youth is progressing several priority areas for 2026, including:

· the development of an Early Childhood Curriculum Guide;

· the further advancement of the National Child Safeguarding Policy through the development of practical implementation guidelines;

· the continuation of the Positive Parenting Support Program through partnerships with churches, district community centers, and the private sector;

· youth participation workshops designed to facilitate youth-led research

· the execution of the 28th annual Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP), among other initiatives.

All activities are aligned with the Integrated Youth Policy and reflect the Department’s continued commitment to strengthening families and empowering youth.

By expanding innovative awareness strategies and strengthening community partnerships, the Department of Youth remains dedicated to investing in the future of Sint Maarten’s youth by Educating, Inspiring, and Empowering.​​​​​​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Department-of-Youth-Advances-2026-Strategic-Activities.aspx