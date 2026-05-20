Department of Youth Moves Forward with Implementation of Approved Youth Monitor Framework | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Department of Youth within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS) is moving forward with the implementation of the Youth Monitor, following the formal approval of the Youth Monitor Framework.

The Youth Monitor is a strategic tool designed to strengthen evidence-based policy development for children and young people in Sint Maarten. It will support the collection, organization, and use of relevant data to better understand the realities, needs, and wellbeing of youth between the ages of 0 and 24.

With the framework now approved, the Department of Youth has entered the next phase of the process, which includes the appointment of focal points across the various ministries and stakeholder institutions that will play a role in supporting data coordination and reporting. These focal points will be essential to ensuring that the Youth Monitor is implemented in a structured, collaborative, and sustainable manner.

The Youth Monitor will cover a wide range of areas relevant to youth development, including education and training, health and wellbeing, employment and economic participation, crime and justice, social inclusion, culture and identity, participation, volunteerism, and the broader context in which children and young people grow and develop.

By advancing the implementation of the Youth Monitor, the Department of Youth continues to strengthen its commitment to data-driven policymaking, cross-sector collaboration, and the promotion of positive outcomes for children and youth in Sint Maarten.

The Department looks forward to continued collaboration with its partners as this important initiative progresses and as the necessary structures are put in place to support its successful rollout.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Department-of-Youth-Moves-Forward-with-Implementation-of-Approved-Youth-Monitor-Framework.aspx