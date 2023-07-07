DISAPPEARANCE / Albert Fleming’s funeral wake: emotion and meditation at the Hôtel de la Collectivité | FAXINFO

On Wednesday evening, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin hosted the Mayor's wake.

Many officials and anonymous citizens came to show their support for the family, sign the condolence register and pay tribute to the man that Albert Fleming was throughout his life, and his political career of exceptional longevity. .

A humble man and close to the inhabitants, two essential qualities that characterized him.

Albert Fleming was made Knight of the Legion of Honor by presidential decree of December 31, 1992. He was mayor of Saint-Martin from 1983 to 2007, i.e. four electoral terms. He also held the elected position of regional councilor from 1999 to 2005.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, its president Louis Mussington, the elected officials and the staff, salute the political commitment of the Mayor in the service of Saint-Martin and the people of Saint-Martin.

Albert Fleming's funeral will take place on the Marigot Waterfront this Friday, July 7:

– 9:00 a.m.: Tour of the procession in Marigot

– 10 a.m.: Tributes from relatives and officials

– 13:00 p.m.: Funeral Mass

– 15:00 p.m.: Burial at the Marigot cemetery

The Waterfront perimeter will be closed to road traffic and parking for the duration of the funeral.

A shuttle will be set up from the Galisbay car park to take the public to the religious ceremony on the Marigot Sea Front.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/disparition-veillee-funebre-dalbert-fleming-emotion-et-recueillement-a-lhotel-de-la-collectivite/