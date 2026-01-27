Discontinuation of Authorization Form for Labor Registration | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor hereby informs the public, employers, and business representatives that, effective February 1, 2026, the Authorization Form for Labor Registration will no longer be required to be completed and submitted as part of the labor registration process.

Notwithstanding the above, businesses are advised of the following important requirements:

1. Proof of Authorization Required While submission of the authorization form is discontinued, authorized persons acting on behalf of a company must be able to present proof of authorization upon request. This may include, but is not limited to, a letter of authorization, mandate, or other official company documentation confirming the individual’s authority to represent the business.

2. Strict Adherence to Required Documentation for the Legal Entity Companies and their representatives are required to strictly adhere to the official labor registration checklist of required documents​ for first time and renewal applications. Failure to submit complete and correct documentation will result in delays in the processing of labor registrations.

3. Submission Format Requirement All required documents must be submitted in one (1) consolidated PDF file. Multiple or separate attachments will not be accepted and may result in the application being deemed incomplete.

The Division of Labor Affairs and Social Services emphasizes that these measures are intended to improve efficiency, reduce processing delays, and streamline service delivery.

All employers and representatives are encouraged to ensure full compliance with the above requirements to avoid unnecessary delays.

For further information or clarification, stakeholders may contact the Division of Labor Affairs and Social Services via labor.registration@sintmaartengov.org. A copy of the required documents checklist is available on the Division Facebook page.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Discontinuation-of-Authorization-Form-for-Labor-Registration.aspx