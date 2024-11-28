Discover Haitian artist BIC Tizon Dife at 978 Sanctorum | FAXINFO

The 978 Sanctorum in Rambaud will host BIC (Brain Intelligence Creativity) Tizon Dife, an emblematic figure of the Haitian music scene, for a unique concert this Saturday, November 30 starting at 19 p.m.

BIC Tizon Dife, aka Roosevelt Saillant and nicknamed the “Grand Corps Malade de Haïti”, is a singer-songwriter, poet and social activist, recognized for his poetic and committed texts. With a unique style mixing slam, rap and Creole song, he addresses themes such as social justice, identity and the preservation of Haitian culture. A multidisciplinary artist and human rights defender, BIC Tizon Dife has established himself on the international scene, promoting Haitian culture. This event at 978 Sanctorum is a unique opportunity to discover a captivating artist. Not to be missed. _VX

Info: www.978sxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/decouvrez-lartiste-haitien-bic-tizon-dife-au-978-sanctorum/