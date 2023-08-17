Discovering sea turtles | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association proposes this Thursday, August 17 a conference to discover sea turtles and integrate future patrollers.

Local referent for the implementation of actions within the framework of the National Action Plan in favor of sea turtles in the French West Indies, the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve exposes, informs and mobilizes citizens for missions in favor of local biodiversity. and sea turtles in particular. It will welcome participants to its premises in Hope Estate, this Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 17 p.m., for a free public event and the training of patrollers for the collection of scientific data on our beaches. Faced with multiple threats, sea turtles are subject to many pressures of human origin on the scale of the planet and our island. They are poached, accidentally hit, but here they are also victims of the degradation of their habitats such as seagrass beds and underwater reefs, essential feeding areas destroyed by pollution and anchorage, or such as beaches, breeding areas of three species by developments and human activities. This is why this environmental protection association, within the framework of the National Action Plan in favor of sea turtles in the French West Indies and supported by the Department of the Environment, Planning and Housing, focuses its local actions on site conservation through awareness-raising and active monitoring. This commitment can also count on the reinforcement of a solid network of committed ecovolunteers. From 30:17 p.m. today and for the second time in the 30 season, come and discover the 2023 species of sea turtles present in Saint-Martin, including 5 that nest on our beaches, their life cycle and the threats to them. . Learn the right things to do to avoid disturbance and reduce the impact of our activities, and sign up for “trace counting” patrols, which are essential for monitoring the state of health of these emblematic populations of our island. _Vx

Info: Aude Berger – Scientific Project Manager / +590 690 50 71 54 / reservenat.aude@yahoo.com

