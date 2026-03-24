DIVISION OF LABOR AFFAIRS & SOCIAL SERVICES LAUNCHES NEW EMPLOYMENT PERMIT APPLICATION FORM | Government of Sint Maarten

​SINT MAARTEN — The Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services, Section Permits, announces the introduction of a new Employment Permit Application Form (Version 1.0, 2026), which takes effect on April 1, 2026. Employers and businesses operating in Sint Maarten who wish to hire non-national workers are required to use the new form for all employment permit applications submitted on or after this date.

What’s New

The revised form has been streamlined to improve the application process and ensure compliance with current labor legislation. The updated form includes the following sections:

​Section A — Petitioner Information: Details about the employing company or business owner, including CRIB number and contact information.

Section B — Permit Application Details: The desired permit duration (1, 2, or 3 years) and the initial off-island address of the non-national.

Section C — Non-National Information: Personal and residency details of the prospective employee.

Section D — Employment Information: Position, nature of work, place of work, and required qualifications or experience.

Section E — Motivation of Request: A substantiated explanation of the business need to hire a non-national, including financial impact, the critical nature of the role, and recruitment efforts made within the local and Dutch Kingdom labor market.

Section F (NEW) — Household Personnel (if applicable): address details for non-nationals employed as household personnel, including authorization for government inspections. This section has been specifically incorporated as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to combat labor exploitation in the household personnel sector.

Who Is Affected

All businesses, companies, and private individuals in Sint Maarten who employ or intend to employ non-national workers must use the 2026 Version 1.0 form for any new

or renewal employment permit application. Applications submitted on forms from prior versions will not be accepted after April 1, 2026.

Important Notes

The Division reserves the right to request additional information or substantiated evidence in connection with any application, as provided under AB 2013, Article 3, Lid 4. The legislation governing foreign labor and the related execution policy is available online; please note that the Dutch version remains the official version.

Where to Obtain the Form

The new Employment Permit Application Form (2026 — Version 1.0) is available at the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services, Section Permits, as well as through official government channels. The new form can also be requested via email : employmentpermits@sintmaartengov.org. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Division’s offices or contact them directly for assistance.

2026 – version 1.0- Employment Permit Application.pdf

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/DIVISION-OF-LABOR-AFFAIRS-&-SOCIAL-SERVICES–LAUNCHES-NEW-EMPLOYMENT-PERMIT-APPLICATION-FORM.aspx