Don’t Drink & Drive during the Carnival Season. Act responsibly and make safe choices | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), in collaboration with the Department of Communication (DCOMM), is urging all motorists to drive sober and avoid drinking and driving during the upcoming Carnival 55 festivities.

With a wide range of events, food, and beverages expected throughout the Carnival season, authorities are reminding the public that impaired driving poses a serious risk to lives on the road.

Motorists who plan to consume alcohol are strongly encouraged to arrange for a designated driver or utilize taxi services to ensure a safe journey home.

The primary goal of this appeal is to protect all road users and prevent avoidable tragedies during this festive period.

CPS is encouraging members of the community to look out for one another by ensuring that friends and family do not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Responsible decisions can significantly reduce the risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

Carnival festivities officially begin on Friday, April 10, 2026, with the opening of the Carnival Village, marking the start of several weeks of celebrations.

While the season is one of enjoyment and cultural expression, authorities stress that safety must remain a top priority.

Driving under the influence can result in serious injury, loss of life, and long-term consequences for individuals and families.

Motorists are also reminded to avoid speeding, always wear seat belts, and remain alert while driving. These simple but critical actions serve as a strong defense against road accidents, especially in situations where impaired drivers may be present.

CPS and DCOMM call on the community to act responsibly and make safe choices throughout the Carnival period. Don’t drink and drive—always drive sober.

By working together, the public can help ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season for everyone.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Don-t-Drink-&-Drive-during-the-Carnival-Season-Act-responsibly-and-make-safe-choices.aspx