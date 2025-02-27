Drone Swarm Light Show Authorization | Government of Sint Maarten

The Department of Civil Aviation, Shipping, and Maritime Affairs (Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority) wishes to inform the public that an authorization has been issued to Hireuavpro.com LLC to conduct a drone swarm light show on March 4, 2025, between 21:00 and 23:30 at the Sonesta Maho Resort.

A drone swarm light show is a synchronized aerial display featuring multiple drones equipped with LED lights. These drones are programmed to fly in coordinated patterns, creating intricate animations, shapes, and visual effects in the night sky.

Unlike traditional fireworks, drone light shows are eco-friendly, quieter, and highly customizable, making them a modern and innovative form of entertainment. Using advanced flight technology, the drones move in harmony to produce breathtaking visual spectacles, often set to music for an immersive experience.

This will be the first event of its kind on Sint Maarten, and this notice serves to inform the public to prevent any unnecessary concern or confusion regarding the drone display.

For full details of the authorization, please click the link below:

https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Documents/Public%20Notices/Drone%20authorization%20Hireuavpro.com%20LLC%20March%2004%202025.pdf​

For any inquiries, please contact the Department of Civil Aviation, Shipping, and Maritime Affairs.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Drone-Swarm-Light-Show-Authorization.aspx