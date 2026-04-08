Dutch State Secretary Van der Burg Arrives on Working Visit | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina welcomed Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Effective Government, Eric van der Burg, to St. Maarten on Tuesday, April 7th, for his first official working visit to St. Maarten, Saba, and Statia.

After arriving in St. Maarten and holding an introductory meeting with the Prime Minister, the State Secretary traveled to Saba on Tuesday afternoon to continue his working visit, followed by Statia on Thursday, before returning to St. Maarten on April 10th for an official introduction to the Council of Ministers and the Sint Maarten Parliament.

Thereafter, he will depart for the second leg of his trip to Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Dutch-State-Secretary-Van-der-Burg-Arrives-on-Working-Visit.aspx