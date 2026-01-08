E6 Country Package Initiative Delivers First Agricultural Loan Recipients Following Agriculture Business Academy | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), in collaboration with Qredits Microfinance Sint Maarten, and supported through the E6 Country Package funded by the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), proudly announced the first two recipients of agricultural loans under the Agriculture Business Academy framework.

The official check presentation, held at Qredits’ office, in late December 2025 marks a critical milestone in moving from capacity building to concrete economic impact. This moment follows the successful completion of the 12-week Agriculture Business Academy, which commenced on July 3, 2025, and was designed to strengthen Sint Maarten’s agricultural and fishery sectors through structured training, mentorship, and direct access to finance.

The Academy, organized by Qredits Sint Maarten and SOFIN (Social Finance Consulting), with policy oversight and strategic direction from the Ministry of TEATT, was funded through TWO under the E6 Country Package (Landspakket). Participants, most of whom were already active entrepreneurs within the sector, completed an intensive curriculum focused on agribusiness development, innovation, financial management, and sustainable production practices.

This first disbursement of agricultural loans represents the intended outcome of the programme: not training in isolation, but training that leads to viable, finance-ready businesses. Graduates of the Academy became eligible to apply for loans of up to USD 50,000 at a preferential interest rate of 2%, providing a clear and practical pathway from knowledge to execution.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Honorable Minister of TEATT, Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, underscored the policy-driven nature of the initiative:

“This is exactly how policy should work. Through the E6 Country Package and the support of TWO, we invested in people first, built their capacity, and are now backing that investment with access to capital. This is how sustainable economic transformation is achieved.”

The Minister further emphasized the strategic importance of agriculture within Sint Maarten’s broader economic agenda:

“Agriculture is a key pillar for economic diversification, food security, and resilience. By supporting local farmers and agri-businesses in a structured and intentional way, we are reducing import dependency while creating real opportunities for local entrepreneurs.”

The Agriculture Business Academy was delivered by local experts, whose practical, sector-specific guidance equipped participants with the tools required to operate sustainable and bankable agribusiness ventures.

Participants ranged from new farmers and fishermen to established agricultural and fishery business owners, all united by a shared goal: strengthening local food production and building resilient enterprises. With no cost to participate, hands-on training, personalized coaching, and now access to affordable financing, the Agriculture Business Academy has moved decisively from concept to measurable impact.

Qredits Microfinance Sint Maarten remains steadfast in its mission to empower entrepreneurs by providing accessible financing and mentorship. This initiative reflects Qredits’ ongoing dedication to helping small businesses succeed and contribute to the island’s economic growth

The Ministry of TEATT, together with Qredits and its international partners, will continue advancing E6-aligned initiatives that translate reform agendas into tangible results for entrepreneurs and communities across Sint Maarten.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/E6-Country-Package-Initiative-Delivers-First-Agricultural-Loan-Recipients-Following-Agriculture-Business-Academy.aspx